Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex

Police officers on the job
Police officers Police officers on the job (Russell Mills)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in south Tulsa Friday morning.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to a shooting at Savannah Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria around 1:30 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found a 16-year-old victim who had been shot twice in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers received conflicting stories from witnesses at the scene. No suspect has been located as of 7 a.m.the

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!