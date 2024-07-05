Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa shopping center

Bodega Boys south tulsa shooting (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after an attempted burglar was shot at a south Tulsa shopping center.

FOX23 was on scene near 61st and Memorial where police had crime scene tape up while they investigated. Police said a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while trying to break into the Bodega Boyz dispensary.

According to police, they responded to the shooting just before 4 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a white male with a ski mask lying on the sidewalk.

Police said an employee and his girlfriend were staying in the business overnight after it had been burglarized. The ski-masked suspect broke into the business, waking up the employee who shot him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The employee and his girlfriend are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

