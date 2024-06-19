Police investigate south Tulsa shooting

Tulsa Police Department

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a shooting in a south Tulsa neighborhood.

One man is in critical condition and witnesses are being questioned, police say.

According to police, around 2:15 a.m.. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting call near 91st and Mingo.

On scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the caller was a homeowner who said they confronted someone breaking into their truck.

The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated, police say.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!