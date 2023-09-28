Police investigate stabbing in South Tulsa as self-defense

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Police say they’re investigating a stabbing that took place Wednesday night in south Tulsa as self-defense.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, a man was hitting a home near 63rd and Peoria with a stick and looking into the window.

Police said the teen then went out to investigate and the suspect hit him with a stick.

According to police, the teen defended himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed the suspect multiple times, including in the chest.

Police said the suspect was later taken to the hospital and is now in critical but stable condition.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

