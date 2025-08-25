Police investigating after body found in north Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a body was found on a north Tulsa trail Sunday morning.

Police say a woman on her morning walk on the trails north of OSU Tulsa in BS Roberts Park reported finding the body of a man on a trail near M.L.K Jr. Boulevard and I-244 around 9 a.m.

Shell casings were reportedly found near the body, but police are unsure if they are related. Officers say the identity of the man is unknown at this time, and the cause of death is still under investigation.