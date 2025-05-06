Police investigating after man was shot and killed in north Tulsa

Tulsa Police Car (Skyler Cooper)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police said they’re investigating after a man was shot and killed in north Tulsa on Saturday.

Tulsa Police said officers responded to a shooting at a home near West 63rd Street North and North Cheyenne Avenue around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found the victim, 46-year-old Corey Fields, dead from a gunshot wound, Tulsa Police said.

Police said that through the investigation, detectives learned multiple shots were fired from at least three different guns.

Multiple armed individuals were seen running from the area after the shooting, police said.

At this time, detectives are working to learn more information about what led up to the shooting and who may be involved, Tulsa Police said.

Anyone with information should call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous when calling. Please reference case 2025-021762.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

