Police investigating after multiple gunshots heard across Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department is investigating after multiple gunshots were heard across Owasso and a vehicle was hit by gunfire at an apartment complex Sunday night.

Police said around 9:54 p.m., officers received several calls regarding gunshots heard at the Casa Del Mar Apartment Complex near East 86th Street and North Memorial Drive.

Officers arrived at the apartments and began investigating vehicles and locations reported at the source of the gunshots, but no suspects were found.

A vehicle parked in the parking lot of the apartment complex was hit multiple times by gunfire, police said.

Police ask residents of the Casa Del Mar Apartment Complex to carefully check your vehicles for damage such as small holes, ricochets or anything that might be of use for investigators. Anyone with exterior cameras in the complex or nearby homes is asked to check footage between 9:45 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for anything suspicious.

Minutes before the reports at the apartment complex, another caller reported hearing gunshots near the 98 Apartments at East 100th Street North and North 129th East Avenue.

Police said around 15 minutes after both of these calls, a third separate caller reported reported gunshots heard near 76th Street North and the Owasso Expressway.

A final call of gunshots heard was reported near East 86th Street and North 129th East Avenue, between the Owasso Sixth Grade Center and Mills Elementary.

Police said officers were checking cars and locations as leads were called in but no suspects have been determined.

If you were in any of these areas between 9:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., check your vehicles or homes for any damage that could have been caused by gunfire.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call the Owasso Police Tipline at 918-272-2577, or message the online Crime Tip Center by clicking here.