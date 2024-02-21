Police investigating threats at Owasso schools after student death

OWASSO, Okla. — ******** UPDATE*****

Statement from Owasso Police: “A complete autopsy was performed and indicated that the decedent did not die as a result of trauma.”

****

The story about the death of Nex Benedict, and claims about misinformation on social media, is leading to threats against the Owasso School District.

Police say Benedict died a day after going to the hospital following a fight at Owasso High School.

In a text message to a family member, Benedict said they fought with three other students in the bathroom.

The district is now working with the Owasso Police Department to investigate threats made against Owasso Public Schools and staff.

School leaders say schools are continuing with operations as normally as possible.

There is increased security at each building.