Police looking for missing man last seen in Tahlequah on July 18

Tahlequah Police Department Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Central Oklahoma Chapter
By FOX23.com News Staff

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Police are looking for a missing 43-year-old man who was last seen in Tahlequah on July 18.

According to Tahlequah Police, Erik Lane was last seen on Friday, July 18 on Downing Street in Tahlequah.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) Central Oklahoma Chapter also posted about Lane on Facebook. According to their post, Lane also lives on Downing Street.

Lane, 43, has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. He’s 5′11″ and weighs 180 lbs. His tribal affiliation/descent is Cherokee Nation.

It is unknown what Lane was wearing when he was last seen, the post read.

According to MMIP Central Oklahoma Chapter, Lane does have several identifying marks, including:

  • A tattoo of a red “J” on his upper left arm
  • An “S” shaped scar on top of his nose
  • Multiple scars running down his left arm
  • “U” shaped scar on left thumb
  • Six scars on top of head
  • Long scar on his right arm

If you have seen Lane or know his whereabouts, please contact Detective Jones with the Tahlequah Police Department at 918-456-8801 or MMIP Central Oklahoma Chapter at 405-481-4089.

