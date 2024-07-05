POLICE: Man says he woke up to find he’d been shot

Tulsa police said officers responded to a shooting call near W. 50th St. N. and Osage Dr. Friday around 7:30am.

Police said a man had been shot in the chest and told officers he did not know how it happened.

TPD said the victim “told officers that he awoke to discover he had been shot, but claimed to have no knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police said other adults an an infant were in the house at the time.

TPD said investigators are interviewing the other adults in the house to try to piece together what happened.