POLICE: Man shoots and kills AC unit vandal

Police say they found 45-year-old Timothy Crossley with a gunshot wound in a yard near South 43rd West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard around 9:15 Tuesday night.

Police believe Crossley was vandalizing an AC unit when the homeowner confronted him.

The homeowner said at one point Crossley charged at him and the homeowner yelled for Crossley to stop.

Officers say the homeowner fired when Crossley continued toward him.

Crossley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The homicide is still under investigation.

The homeowner has been interviewed and was released.