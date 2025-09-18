Police need help identifying woman accused of burglary

Tulsa Police need help identifying woman accused of burglary (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Police need your help identifying a woman accused of burglary.

Tulsa Police say a woman was seen on video on the front porch of a home near Admiral and Sheridan.

Police say the woman entered the home and caught a 15-year-old boy inside by surprise. They say an awkward conversation ensued where the woman offered the boy a vape in exchange for some shorts.

According to TPD, the teenager said he was scared, so he gave the woman some shorts, and then she left.

If you recognize her, you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

