Police respond to Owasso HS after report of student with "radioactive rock," declared safe

OWASSO, Okla. — Police said students and staff are safe following a report of a student bringing a “radioactive rock” to Owasso High School on Monday morning.

Owasso Police and Fire responded to the Owasso High School East Campus for a report of a potential hazardous materials incident around 10 a.m. on Monday, police said.

“It was reported that a student had brought a ‘radioactive rock’ to school and it had been physically handled by multiple other students inside the school,” Owasso Police said.

“From the language and jargon being used by the student it was obvious this student was knowledgeable about radioactivity, and although it being very unlikely the rock was dangerous, our officials, out of an abundance of caution, cleared the immediate area around where the rock was being held and called the Tulsa Fire Department HazMat Unit it for testing,” Owasso Police said.

The TFD HazMat Unit declared the rock and the area safe.

“The rock itself did measure a slight reading of radioactivity however the HazMat professionals advised the level was not above what someone would encounter on a daily basis,” Owasso Police said.

The rock was released to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Unit for safe disposal.

Police said the area was opened back up to students and staff once it was declared safe by HazMat professionals.

“Owasso Fire Department medics were on hand in case of potential exposure, however were not needed due to the extremely low levels of radioactivity present,” police said.

Owasso Police said these “radioactive rocks” can be purchased online and are legal to ship, as they do not emit enough radioactivity to be harmful. However, they said please do not allow students to bring them to school, “at least not without discussing it with school staff first, as in if were a part of a science exposition or something of that nature.”

“Great job to school staff for their quick and decisive actions, as well as a thank you to the TFD HazMat Unit and OHP Bomb Squad,” Owasso Police said.

Owasso High School sent a letter to parents from Principal Tiffani Cooper regarding Monday morning’s incident.

“I am writing to share information about a situation at the East Campus of the high school this morning. All students and staff are safe,” Cooper said in the letter. “This morning, a student brought a rock to school claiming that it was a substance that could be radioactive. Upon hearing this, the school quickly reached out to the Owasso Police Department, who involved the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and a HazMat team to test the rock.”

“Nothing is more important to Owasso Public Schools than the safety and security of our students and staff, and we are grateful that this incident did not place any member of our school family in danger,” the letter said. “We appreciate the Owasso Police Department, Owasso Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and HAZMAT for their assistance and quick response today.”

Cooper also asked parents to please remind students to be mindful of what they are bringing to school each day.

“Parents, please take this opportunity to remind your students to please be mindful of what they are bringing to school each day,” Cooper said in the letter. “We appreciate your partnership to help ensure a safe and productive learning environment for all students.”

If you have any questions or concerns, Cooper said to please reach out to her office at 918-272-5334.