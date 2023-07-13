Police respond to shooting at east Tulsa motel

Tulsa police Tulsa police

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said they responded to a shooting at an east Tulsa motel late Wednesday night.

TPD said they received a call about a shooting with a possible a victim at a motel near 11th and Garnett.

When police arrived, they found the victim and she was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

TPD said a male in his late 30s was taken into custody for the shooting, he was not identified.

Police are still investigating the relationship between the two and what led up to the shooting.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!