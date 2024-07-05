Police say a man drowned in the pool of a vacant house

Tulsa Police Department

By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a 43-year-old man drowned in the pool of a vacant house near 67th and Sheridan around 7 this morning.

The owners of the house told police the house was for sale and no one was living there.

Officers say the man lived nearby and knew the house was empty.

TPD says they believe a small group of people decided to have a gathering at the pool.

Police say the victim went underwater and was unconscious.

The man was pulled from the water and witnesses say they started CPR and called 911.

The man’s name has not been released.

