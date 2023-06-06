Police say woman stabs future son in law

Tulsa police say a man is recovering after being stabbed several times by his future mother-in-law.

It happened at the Autumn Woods Apartments near 51st and Utica around 10:30 Monday night.

The bride to be called 9-1-1, saying her mom had stabbed her fiance.

The injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police said the mother and another person left the apartment after the stabbing, but she was later found.

The alleged assailant was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.



