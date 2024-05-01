Police on scene of shooting at apartment complex in west Tulsa

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are at the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in West Tulsa.

A nearby school, Eugene Field Elementary, is on lockdown.

Police said around 7:30 a.m. they responded to multiple calls about a shooting at an apartment complex near 17th and Southwest Boulevard.

Police said officers located a female shooting victim inside an apartment who was rushed to the hospital.

FOX23 and KRMG are on the scene where there’s a large police presence. Officers can be seen pointing guns at a window in what appears to be a standoff.

Police say they’re working to get the suspected shooter to come out of the apartment. In the meantime, police say the public should avoid the area.




Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

