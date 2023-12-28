Police search for more suspects in theft ring

TULSA — Tulsa Police made an arrest Christmas Night when they got into a chase with a speeding truck and trailer.

Officers say the truck crashed into a parked car in east Tulsa and several people jumped out of the truck and took off.

Police were able to catch one suspect, Rashad Phipps.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the truck and trailer were stolen.

On the trailer, were three ATVs and two motorized scooters that police found were also stolen on Christmas day.

Phipps was arrested on several counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, burglary and resisting arrest.

Phipps is a convicted felon.

Detectives are now working to find the other suspects involved in the thefts.