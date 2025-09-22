Police searching for suspect after man injured in north Tulsa shooting

The Tulsa Police Department says a man was injured during a shooting in north Tulsa Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shooting near North 129th East Avenue and East Admiral Place around 10:20 p.m.

The victim says he was walking near the Flying J Travel Center when a man wearing a ski mask fired three shots at him. Police say the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and waist.

No firearm, casings or blood trail was found on scene. Cameras were at the complex, but not accessible at the time of the shooting.

Police are looking for the suspect involved in the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.