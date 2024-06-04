Police seek car burglary suspect wearing Batman t-shirt

Batman suspect

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa police detectives said they are trying to identify a man seen trying to break into cars near 61st and Garnett on May 30th.

TPD said the man was captured on video breaking into multiple vehicles at an apartment complex and then fleeing the area. The suspect was wearing a black and white hat, Batman shirt, jean shorts, and gray shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

Please reference case 2024-026850.

