Police seek Hobby Lobby Peeping Tom

Kendrick Oakley
By April Hill

Tulsa police say they arrested a man for trying to record under a woman’s skirt 11 times in 16 minutes.

Officers were called to the Hobby Lobby near 71st and Mingo around 3:00 p.m. on July 6.

Security reported that they spotted Kendrick Oakley following a woman around the store and using his cell phone to photograph/record underneath her skirt when she was not looking.

On August 6th, 2025, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office charged Oakley with 11 counts of Peeping Tom with Photographic/Electronic Equipment.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Oakley’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!