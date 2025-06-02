POLICE: Woman trying to steal from adult store assaults employee, customers and police

Tulsa Police said Daviona Robinson tried to steal about $700 in merchandise from Hustler Hollywood near 41st and Sheridan late Friday night.

According to police, she hit an employee in the face and hit a customer with a high heel display when they tried to stop her. Plus, officers said she tried to run over another customer who took a picture of her license plate.

TPD said officers caught up to her on I-44, but they said she drove to a different store and hid in a bathroom.

She was ultimately arrested, police said, but they said she was aggressive and even bit a police officer.

To make matters worse, police said Robinson’s 5-year-old daughter was in the backseat of her car the whole time. TPD said she continued her aggression while being checked out at the hospital.

Police said Robinson told them she had taken fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

Robinson was booked into jail and faces numerous charges.