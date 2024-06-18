Precautionary Boil Order in Mannford

The City of Mannford is asking that all users in the Pelican Point or affected areas who are provided drinking water from the city either use bottled water or bring their tap water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute prior to consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.

The city posted about the precautionary order on Facebook Sunday.

The post says this precautionary order was issued due to a line break the city is currently repairing.

City leaders say late Sunday evening, the water main crossing under Keystone Lake supplying the Pelican Point Addition had a section of pipe come loose causing a water leak affecting the Salt Creek / Pelican Point Addition as well as a few homes on Lakeview.

According to the Facebook post, the contractor available to Mannford, that is qualified to make underwater repairs will be starting the repairs on Wednesday morning.

They are hoping to be able to have the repairs completed sometime on Thursday.

The city says crews will be delivering drinking water to those residents that are affected by the outage.

Residents may use the showers at the Mannford Activity Center from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. or at New Mannford Ramp bathrooms anytime, until the water supply has been properly restored.

Bulk non-potable water can be picked up at the hydrant outside of the City Shop, next to the fence, until the water supply is restored.

You’re asked to flush the hose before you use it.