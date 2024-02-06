Premature potholes posing problems for Tulsa motorists

Pothole One of many potholes on Farmhouse Drive leading to Sugar Creek Elementary School in Fort Mill.

Pothole season is early this year.

AAA says extreme temperatures are to blame for our premature roadway woes.

“When a cold spell is followed by a warming trend, water in the pavement expands and contracts, leaving it cracked and vulnerable to the wear and tear of daily traffic,” says AAA’s Rylie Fletcher. “This is a weather pattern we typically see in the spring, but this year we’re already getting calls from members with tire troubles related to potholes.”

In addition to tire troubles, damage caused by potholes may include dented rims, damaged wheels, dislocated shock absorbers, damaged exhaust systems, and ruptured ball joints.

Tips from AAA to avoid potholes and minimize damage include avoiding puddles, increasing your following distance, and don’t ignore noises and vibrations.

Americans spend billions of dollars every year to repair damage from potholes, with an average price tag of nearly $600 per repair.