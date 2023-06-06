Presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida to make Tulsa appearance

Florida governor and GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally in Tulsa this weekend, KRMG has confirmed.

The “Never Back Down” website associated with the campaign published information about the event Tuesday.

It will take place at the F&E Creek Event Center, 18280 E. 11th Street in Tulsa on Saturday, June 10 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. CDT.

Doors will open at 3:30, according to the Never Back Down events website.

Several national polls have DeSantis running behind only former president Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

However, several new candidates have recently entered the race, including former vice president Mike Pence, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.



