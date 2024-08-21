Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville to be put up for auction

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The iconic Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville is going on the auction block.

Last week the tower’s owner, Cynthia Blanchard, started the process of selling. On Tuesday, she announced it will be placed up for auction.

The tower will be placed up for auction on Thursday, but the actual bidding won’t begin for a few more months.

The auction does not include the art collection inside.

The future of Frank Lloyd Wright’s only skyscraper, Price Tower, is being decided by auctioneers.

“It’s been a process to come to that decision but it’s the right one for the tower, for the property for the tower and for the community,” said Cynthia Blanchard, owner of Price Tower, during a previous interview with FOX23 when she said she was ready to sell the property due to financial trouble. “We did have a couple of private opportunities that we explored so we’ve been doing our due diligence for the last 4-5 months with different situations.”

Now the decision has been made to put the tower up for auction on a real estate platform called Ten-X.

Visit Bartlesville sent FOX23 the announcement that the tower will appear on the platform on Thursday and the auction will go from October 7-9, but the sale does not include the art collection inside.

In a statement, Blanchard said in part, “The auction will include the Price Tower property itself, excluding the art collection. The art collection will be addressed in Phase 2 of the new ownership transition. This phased approach aims to ensure a smooth and successful transition, preserving the rich legacy of Price Tower while opening up new avenues for growth and development under new ownership.”

The executive director of the Price Tower Arts Center said they’re not opposed to private parties interested in buying the tower before the auction takes place.

Those interested in participating in the auction can register by clicking here.