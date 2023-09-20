Pringles collabs with The Caviar Company

Why Pringles may change its iconic packaging

You, too, can enjoy the luxury of caviar on Pringles.

Pringles announced on Tuesday that it would be collaborating with The Caviar Company.

The pairing comes from a TikTok trend and “Real Housewives of New York City.”

If you want to try it yourself, you can order a kit with small tubes of flavored Pringles and jars of caviar.

Three kits are being offered online while supplies last and each comes with a Mr. P bow tie-inspired serving tray:

Pringles x The Caviar Co. Smoky Shores ($49): Pringles Sour Cream & Onion pairs Smoked Trout Roe and crème fraîche.

Pringles x The Caviar Co. Salt of The Sea ($110): Pringles Original with Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and crème fraiche.

Pringles x The Caviar Co. ‘Crisps and Caviar’ Flight ($140): A full flavor flight of Pringles Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ to pair with Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe.

Head over to PringlesandCaviar.shop to check out more.