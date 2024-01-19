Pro Bull Riding returns to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) “Unleash the Beast” returns to Tulsa this weekend.

The Top 40 bull riders in the world will compete in live sporting events on Friday and Saturday at the BOK Center.

Organizers said PBR World Champions have often ridden their way to glory at BOK Center -- seven of the past 15 PBR World Champions have won the Tulsa event en route to capturing the coveted gold buckle.

Numerous riders have also reached career milestones and set records in Tulsa. Last season, Eli Vastbinder won his career-first Unleash the Beast event in Tulsa, while in 2021, Jose Vitor Leme broke the PBR’s all-time high-marked ride record when he covered Woopaa for 97.75 points, a record he would rewrite again later that season.

Among the riders looking to etch their names in the history books in Tulsa are two Oklahomans – Tahlequah’s Caden Bunch, and Hulbert’s Wyatt Rogers. Bunch will be chasing his first berth to the World Finals, while Rogers will be looking to return to the sport’s most prestigious event for the second time in his career.

• For Bunch, the 2024 season is his rookie year on PBR’s elite Unleash The Beast. He began the campaign in commanding form, winning the season-launch event in Tucson, Arizona, to briefly hold the No. 1 rank in the race to be crowned the 2024 PBR World Champion. At present, he is still a top contender, presently No. 11.

• Rogers has been consistent through the opening events, riding to Top 25 finishes at four of the six events held this season. Chasing a World Championship and gold buckle, he is currently No. 27 in the standings.