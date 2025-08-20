Procession held for OTA worker who died in semi collision near Miami

VINITA, Okla. — A procession was held for an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) worker who died after being hit by a semi on the side of a roadway in Ottawa County.

The public was invited to show support for Zac Rinehart’s family and honor is memory.

People were on South Wilson Street, Route 66, and waved flags and saluted as the procession rolled by.

Rinehart also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Vinita Fire Department. VFD shared the following message on social media:

“This is an opportunity for our community to come together and pay our respects. Zac’s service as a volunteer firefighter and his work with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority exemplified the selfless spirit that makes our community strong.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help Rinehart’s family. You can find it here.

Procession held for Zac Rinehart