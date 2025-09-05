Projects start next week on 96th Street bridge in Jenks

Some bad news for drivers who use the Jenks Bridge on 96th street: A couple of projects start next week that will slow down traffic.

The first one will only last one day on Monday, as contractors will be doing a bridge inspection.

There will be some lane closures, but say they will keep through traffic open.

The second project will have a much greater impact on travel because it will take about six months.

In the second project, a construction contractor will be doing maintenance on the bridge.

That starts Tuesday of next week.

They say they’ll maintain through traffic during the maintenance project as well, but it will likely be very slow going, especially during peak traffic periods during the morning and evening commutes.