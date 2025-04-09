Proposed Cry Baby Hill roadside attraction and hotel are under review by the City of Tulsa

The City of Tulsa says the proposed Cry Baby Hill roadside attraction and hotel are under review.

The City of Tulsa released a statement saying the new administration has been reviewing the probability of the capital projects.

The statement reads in part:

“The City of Tulsa is dedicated to supporting efforts that celebrate our rich history and bring economic growth and cultural pride to our residents and visitors

“...Our goal is to ensure that each project is viable, fully funded, and meets the unique needs of our growing community.”

The planned development, named Palmera Motor Court, features a retro-inspired 45-50 room hotel, a nearly 4,000 square-foot restaurant, a pool, and a poolside bar. The total design is an homage to the unique history of Route 66. It also comes with a controversial Cry Baby Hill statue, which received mostly negative reactions from local residents.

The previously projected timeline of completion for Palmera Motor Court was originally set for November 2026, just in time for the Route 66 Centennial.