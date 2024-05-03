Protective order filed against Oilton Police chief

Oilton Police Department (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OILTON, Okla. — A protective order was filed against the Oilton Police chief on Tuesday.

The PO was filed by Oilton Police Chief Carl Stout’s wife. According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, the couple filed POs against each other in January of 2021, and a couple of years later, she filed two others in 2023, which were dismissed.

The current protective order does not allow Stout to carry a firearm until the next hearing on May 14 at 9 a.m.

There will be an interim chief until the city council makes a decision.

This is months after the entire department was at risk after the former police chief, Larry Harriss, was fired in November.

Stout, who had been the prior police chief, was then rehired into the position after Harriss said he was wrongfully removed.

FOX23 reached out to the City but have not heard back yet.

According to the department, there are only two full-time officers, and a reserve officer will act as chief.

