Pryor Creek Police arrest man accused of downloading child porn

PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor Creek Police arrested 37-year-old Mark Thorn who is accused of downloading child sexual abuse material through the app, Discord.

A search warrant was executed on Friday morning at the Pryor Creek Apartments and Thorn was booked into the Mayes County jail.

Evidence was collected on scene and examined by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Police said over 100 images of child porn were confirmed making it an aggravated case.

Police said this is still an active investigation.

FOX23 will provide further updates as more information becomes available.