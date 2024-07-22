Pryor Creek Police respond to deadly shooting

Pryor Creek Police respond to deadly shooting (Pryor Creek Police)

By Ben Morgan

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. — Pryor Creek Police investigating a deadly hotel shooting from last night.

According to Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell, officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge Motel around 9:30 Sunday night.

Chief Cantrell says officers located a man with at least two gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim later died.

Mayes County Deputies arrested James Leroy Jackson.

Investigators believe the victim was standing outside of a motel room when Jackson pulled up. Witnesses reportedly told police after a brief exchange, Jackson shot the victim.

Chief Cantrell says witnesses told them the two did not appear to know each other before the shooting.

Jackson was booked into the Mayes County Jail on multiple Felony charges including 1st Degree Murder.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation.



Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!