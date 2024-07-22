Pryor Creek Police respond to deadly shooting

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. — Pryor Creek Police investigating a deadly hotel shooting from last night.

According to Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell, officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge Motel around 9:30 Sunday night.

Chief Cantrell says officers located a man with at least two gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim later died.

Mayes County Deputies arrested James Leroy Jackson.

Investigators believe the victim was standing outside of a motel room when Jackson pulled up. Witnesses reportedly told police after a brief exchange, Jackson shot the victim.

Chief Cantrell says witnesses told them the two did not appear to know each other before the shooting.

Jackson was booked into the Mayes County Jail on multiple Felony charges including 1st Degree Murder.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation.







