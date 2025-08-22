Pryor high school student hit by vehicle while walking to school

Teen hit by vehicle near Pryor High School (FOX23 News)
By Skyler Cooper

A 16-year-old Pryor high school student was hit by a car while crossing the street Friday morning and had to be life-flighted to a hospital in Tulsa with serious injuries, according to Pryor Creek police.

Police said it happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Southeast 9th Street, which runs right in front of the school.

Police said the boy was in a crosswalk when he was hit and they said the driver told police the sun was in his eyes and that he didn’t see the teen.

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

