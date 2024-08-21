Pryor Police chief speaks after lockdown at high school during 1st week of class

PRYOR, Okla. — Just days after high school students in Pryor got back into the classroom, the district said they were made aware of a potential threat that put those students under a lockdown on Tuesday.

FOX23 spoke with Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell about what happened that led up to that lockdown and the investigation.

Cantrell said after investigating the report, they found there was no credible threat, but it is an important reminder that if you see or hear something, say something.

“In these cases, we would a lot rather look into it and it be nothing than it be something,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell said the department received a report of a potential threat about a school shooting through the high school’s school resource officer.

“I immediately contacted the superintendent of the school district to let her know what we were dealing with,” Cantrell said.

From there the department began investigating.

During that time, the high school was put on an external lockdown out of precaution.

“They are essentially always on lockdown, but an external lockdown is when something is happening off campus and may not affect the school but we call and say something is going on in the area,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell said a student overheard parts of a conversation that sounded concerning and reported it to their parent.

“It was determined that somebody overheard kids talking in reference to what they would do in the event of an active shooter,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell said Pryor Police were able to verify that there was no threat through other students who heard that conversation but, “the student that overheard that was not wrong she did hear them talking about a school threat but they were not making a threat to the school,” Cantrell said.

Having been a school resource officer, he said it is better to be safe than sorry and if you notice something, bring it to an adult or on-site officer.

“If you are a student and you hear something and you think that could be a threat against the district or against somebody you should definitely say something”

Pryor Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Muller shared the following statement:

“This morning, staff members at Pryor High School were made aware of a potential threat to school safety. Law enforcement and school administration immediately investigated the report. In an abundance of caution, all school sites in the district implemented an external lockdown. Activities continued as usual inside our buildings.

The investigation revealed there was no credible threat. We appreciate the individuals who made staff members aware of the concern. Our ability to keep our students and staff members safe depends on those who say something when they see or hear something that causes concern. We also value our partnership with the Pryor Police Department and other law enforcement agencies who responded immediately to this report.”