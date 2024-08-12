Pryor police report rash of car break-ins, including a marked sheriff’s office vehicle

Car break-ins reported in Pryor Courtesy: Fox 23

By Steve Berg

Pryor police are warning people to be vigilant about securing their vehicles and removing any valuables and guns from vehicles, after a recent rash of car break-ins, some where guns were stolen.

In one particularly brazen case, they say someone even broke into a marked patrol vehicle in the driveway of a Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy who lives in Pryor.

They say a shotgun was taken from the patrol vehicle.

They say the break-ins seem to be concentrated in the area of Southeast 17th Street near Lincoln Elementary School.

They say some vehicles were unlocked, but in other cases, like the one with the Delaware County patrol vehicle, the thieves broke out a window.

They’re asking people in the area to check their surveillance camera video to see if they can get any clues that could lead police to suspects.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!