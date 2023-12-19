PSO customers to receive refunds on interim rates paid earlier this year

More good news for PSO customers... Not only is your bill going down soon, you’ll also be getting a little money back from the energy provider.

PSO said residential customers would be getting refunds on interim rates that were paid from May 2023 through November. For a typical customer using 1,100 kilowatt hours per month, PSO said the refund amount would be $2.81.

The refunds will come in the form of bill credits starting in January and ending in April, the company said.

Former customers who’ve left the PSO system may also be eligible for a refund.

Click here to find out

For more information, call 833-PSO-POWR (833-776-7697).



