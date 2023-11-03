PSO customers to see lower bills next year, according to Okla. Corporation Commission

PSO bucket truck

By Skyler Cooper

Some good news for PSO customers, you may save a few dollars on your bill soon, according to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The Corporation Commission estimated the average residential customer will see a savings of $11.73 on their bill starting in January.

The OCC issued an order reflecting savings on fuel costs of $17.08 for the average residential customer. But, the order also includes a $5.35 monthly average residential rate increase.

The Commission’s order approved an overall rate increase that is approximately $139.3 million dollars less than PSO’s original request.

OCC said PSO asked for a $294,497,000 rate increase. The Commission’s order resulted in a $131,208,000 rate increase.



