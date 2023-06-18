PSO gives an update after powerful storms

Tulsa — PSO crews are dealing with the most significant power outages since the 2007 ice storm.

Wind gusts up 100-miles-per-hour left quite a bit damage late Saturday into early Sunday morning with downed trees and power lines.

PSO Spokesperson Wayne Greene says 200,000 customers were without power as of 9am Sunday.

Call 1-833-776-6884 (1-833-PSO-OUTG) to report an outage or safety hazard like downed wires, downed poles or trees that have fallen on power lines.

If you have questions related to your PSO power, call 1-833-776-7697 (1-833-PSO-POWR).

Greene says this is going to be a multi-day recovery.

PSO has more than 700 line workers, forestry personnel and support staff responding.

The phone center has processed 20,000 calls since midnight Sunday.