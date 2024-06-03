QuikTrip installs new tool to battle loitering

Anti-loitering domes (Crystal Kelley)

By April Hill

TULSA — A spokeswoman for QuikTrip says they have introduced 3D printed anti-loitering domes as a pilot program to address an increase in loitering at select stores.

“In an effort to provide the highest quality products and service, QuikTrip is continuously looking for and deploying innovative solutions to create an in-store experience that maintains the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees – a commitment and responsibility we take very seriously,” said Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson.”

Jefferson says the company will continue to take the necessary actions to provide customers with the best experience for employees and communities.

There are different opinions on the change.

Some Tulsans applaud QT for their efforts and are tired of being approached for money.

Dalton Tibbs is a homeless man who spoke with KRMG at a QuikTrip, and he says he thinks the new domes are cruel.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!