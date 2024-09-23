‘Radioactive’ rock removed from Owasso school

Owasso, Okla. — Police say a student at Owasso High School East said he had a radioactive rock at school on Monday.

School leaders called police around 10am.

The Tulsa Fire Department HAZMAT unit brought their specialized equipment to the campus to test the rock.

The HAZMAT crew says the rock did measure a slight reading of radioactivity, however the level wasn’t above what someone would encounter on a daily basis.

The rock was released to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Unit for safe disposal.

Apparently, you can legally buy these rocks on the internet.

Police ask that you do not allow students to bring them to schools, at least not without discussing it with school staff first.