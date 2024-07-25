Railroad crossing maintenance in Claremore to cause temporary road closure

City of Claremore

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The railroad crossing at 9th Street and Route 66 in Claremore will be closed for maintenance on Thursday starting at around 8 a.m. until Saturday.

FOX23 talked with Timothy Holiday who lives in Claremore about the project. He said he doesn’t like it, but he knows it has to be done.

“It’s one of the things where I don’t wish on my worst enemy, but again it’s needed. These crossings haven’t been done in about 10 years and over time they are going to degrade and cause an accident. So it’s good that they’re doing it now instead of later,” Holiday said.

Traffic will be detoured along J.M. Davis Boulevard starting at Stuart Roosa and ending at the QuikTrip along South J.M. Davis.

Comments on this article
