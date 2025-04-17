Rape charges to remain as adult criminal charges against 2 Sperry students

First degree rape by instrumentation charges will remain as adult criminal charges against two Sperry High School students.

On Wednesday, a judge decided not to overturn another judge’s ruling, saying that the law allows the state to prosecute the students as adults since they’re both over 15.

The defense said prosecutors are twisting the law to fit their case better.

FOX23 is waiting for the formal ruling from Judge April Seibert on if these teens will continue to be charged as adults for now.

“To me, in respect, I feel like it’s a premature argument and it’s wasting time,” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said.

“What is really dragging this thing out more? Getting to a place where you could charge them as adults or improperly charging them as adults to start with and having us fight for their procedural rights of due process, and have them charged the way they were supposed to be charged by the law,” said M.J. Denman, defense attorney.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys of the two Sperry students charged with rape by instrumentation are still arguing over specific wording in the law, over 100 days after the charges were initially filed.

Based on a judge’s opinion on Wednesday, the state has the authority to charge defendants aged 15, 16 or 17 as an adult for the crime of rape by instrumentation.

“There’s a reason why the legislature drew the language to basically say ‘We’re not going to draw some kind of unique distinction between rape by instrumentation and rape in the first degree, its a violation of a human being.’ So that’s why we’re proceeding in the way we’re proceeding because the law allows us to do that,” Kunzweiler said.

The defense used their final appeal of that decision, but it was rejected. Defense attorneys are frustrated.

“Anybody, you don’t even have to go to law school to read this and see that the language is very clear. They’re obfuscating the reality of what that language is, they’re choosing to interpret it in a way that is extending and elongating this far beyond where it should be,” said Brian Boeheim, defense attorney.

The two legal teams will take different approaches to try and prevent their client from being charged as an adult.

Denman will head to Oklahoma City to file an extended writ, hoping to involve the state courts or open another avenue through the Court of Criminal Appeals.

“Who is really making this case drag out, somebody who’s fighting for the rights of a child or somebody who’s ignoring the laws written,” Denman said.

Kristin Knutson and Boeheim said they are filing a motion for recertification, asking the Tulsa County judge to renew that ruling. This would open up another appeal for their case.

Kunzweiler joined the court hearing from the viewing section for the first time. He said the defense is just wasting time and the facts of the case should speak for themselves,.

“This is, in my opinion, wasting time. We have a victim who, on his 15th birthday, had something very violent happen to him. We’re here on behalf of that victim, we want to get the evidence on and then we’ll move forward accordingly,” Kunzweiler said.

Defense attorneys argue that the prosecutors are prolonging the case so the students get closer to turning 18 and have no choice but to face the charges and potential sentencing as an adult.

“What’s drawing it out is their efforts and their manipulation of the law. They had all the opportunity in the world to file this as a Y-O, take it to juvenile and then escalate this and move it to an adult. They had this opportunity and we could’ve already been there. They’re choosing to argue and defend a ludicrous interpretation of the law by them,” Boeheim said.

Judge Seibert’s official ruling from Wednesday should come down by next Friday.

It’s now been over 100 days since those charges were filed,themselves and the facts and evidence of the case have not been presented to the court yet.

It’s important to say, no one has yet been proved innocent or guilty and there’s a potential rape victim still waiting on justice.