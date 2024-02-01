Rapper Lil Wayne is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center in March

TULSA, Okla. — Lil’ Wayne is coming to Tulsa!
The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. Tallying more than 100 million record sales worldwide makes him “one of the best-selling artists of all time.”
He’s coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center on Thursday, March 14th.
Sale Dates and Times:
Public Onsale : Fri, 2 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM
Artist Presale : Thu, 1 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM
VIP Presale : Thu, 1 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM
Venue Presale : Thu, 1 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM
VIP Package Post Sale : Fri, 2 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM
Official Platinum Presale : Thu, 1 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM
Official Platinum : Fri, 2 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM
Tickets will be available here.