Rare Bird Forces Las Vegas Hotel to Turn off Famous Fountains

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 16: A general exterior view of The Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An unexpected guest checked into the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip, forcing the hotel to shut down their famous fountains at least for the time being.

The National Park Service says the exclusive guest is one of the ten rarest birds in the country, the Yellow-billed Loon.

According to KLAS-TV hotel employees are working with state wildlife experts to rescue the bird.

The Yellow-billed Loon is an international species of concern. This year, the species will be considered for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

There is no official date set for when the fountains will resume at this time.



