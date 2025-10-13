Ready, Set, Hired Career Expo to be held at Tulsa Tech

TULSA, Okla. — A free job fair will be held at the Tulsa Tech Lemley Campus on October 30.

The Ready, Set, Hired Career Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are looking for a career change or an entry-level career, over 40 exhibitors will be present at the job fair alongside employers who are actively hiring and other community resource partners.

Attendees can get free on-site resume writing assistance and professional headshots.

A keynote speech will be given by Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols as well.

The event is sponsored by NanoPac, Topeca Coffee, Tulsa Area Human Resources Association, CREOKS, the City of Tulsa, L&M Furniture, Hyatt Regency, and Grand Canyon University.