REAL ID deadline coming up on May 7th

real id Massachusetts
By Ben Morgan

Oklahomans have just a month to obtain a REAL ID before a major federal deadline.

Starting May 7, travelers will need a REAL ID, a valid U.S. passport, or another federally approved form of identification to board domestic flights, access military bases, and enter certain federal buildings.

Service Oklahoma is extending appointment hours to help accommodate people’s schedules. They’re available on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. as well as on Saturdays.

To get a REAL ID, you’ll need an original birth certificate and two forms proving Oklahoma residency.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!