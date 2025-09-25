Recruit at Broken Arrow Police Academy passes away following medical event

A recruit at the Broken Arrow Police Academy passed away following a medical event on Wednesday.

During the second day of training, the recruit reportedly began experiencing a medical emergency while the recruits were engaged in physical exercise.

Instructors at the academy immediately intervened and began providing life saving medical measures.

The recruit was rushed to Saint Francis South where he was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation into the incident and an autopsy will be performed at the Tulsa Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Broken Arrow Police Department said they aren’t releasing the identity of the recruit until his entire family is able to be informed of his passing.

Broken Arrow Police Chief Lance Arnold said, “Our hearts are with his family, friends, fellow recruits and everyone who knew him.”

The department’s chaplains and peer support team will be helping to provide support for the department and the recruit’s classmates, family and friends.