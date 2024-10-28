Red Flag Fire Warning goes into effect Monday

Fire warning on the rise in Tulsa County (National Weather Service Tulsa)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The fire risk in Tulsa County continues to grow.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa, Southerly winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 mph combined with low relative humidity and ongoing drought conditions will increase fire weather concerns across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas on Monday.

The National Weather Service says widespread enhanced to near critical grassland fire spread rates are expected, with locally critical values in areas west of Highway 75 in northeast Oklahoma.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for several counties in northeast Oklahoma from Noon to 8 pm on Monday. Heed ongoing county burn bans and avoid any activities that may inadvertently start a wildfire, the NWS said.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!